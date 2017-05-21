Trump Asks Muslim Nations To Help Wipe Out Extremism

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — President Trump asked the leaders of 50 Muslim nations to help him wipe out radical extremism during a speech in Saudi Arabia Sunday.

“Muslim nations must be willing to take on the burden if we are going to defeat terrorism and send its wicked ideology into oblivion,” Trump said.

The President singled out Iran as a key source of financial backing for extremists.

He announced a new partnership with Muslim countries to work to cut off funding for terrorist organizations.

“Until the Iranian regime is willing to be a partner for peace, all nations of conscience must work together to isolate, deny it,” Trump said.

During Trump’s first stop on his four-nation tour, the Saudis pledged to spend billions on infrastructure projects in the U.S. and military equipment but the arms deal has raised red flags in Israel. The President arrives in Tel Aviv Monday.

“Mr. President, we look forward to your visit. The citizens of Israel will receive you with open arms,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

The militant group Hamas is Israel’s enemy.

Its leader disputed the Presidents claim linking it to terrorist organizations like ISIS and Al-Qaeda.

“If you look at what’s happened Al-Qaeda Hezbollah, Hamas and so many others must be counted not only in the number of dead but it must be counted in generations of vanished dreams,” Trump said.

Trump says the ultimate deal would be a lasting peace agreement between Israel and the Palestinians.

Ahead of the President’s visit, Israel announced new measures to offer building permits to Palestinians in part of the West Bank.

President Trump is also expected to meet with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas while in the region.