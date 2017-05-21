CDC: Occurrences Of Parasitic Infection Tied To Swimming In Pools, Water Playgrounds Have Doubled Since 2014

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Parasitic infections linked to swimming pools or water playgrounds has increased, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

The CDC said in a news release that there have been more cases of infections caused by a parasite known as Cryptosporidium that gets into swimming pools.

Crypto, for short, can upset one’s stomach for up to three weeks.

“The parasite can spread when people swallow something that has come into contact with the feces (poop) of a sick person, such as pool water contaminated with diarrhea,” the CDC wrote.

According to the CDC, 32 outbreaks were reported in 2016 in the U.S., which is double the number from two years earlier.

That is why doctors are reminding swimmers to never swallow pool water.

The CDC also offered the following tips:

• Don’t swim or let your kids swim if sick with diarrhea;

• If diarrhea is caused by Crypto, wait until two weeks after diarrhea has stopped to go swimming;

• Rinse off in the shower before getting in the water to help remove any germs on your body that could contaminate the water;

• Take kids on bathroom breaks often, and check diapers in a diaper-changing area and not right next to the pool.

