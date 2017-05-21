Search Is On For Inglewood Girl, 13, Last Seen Saturday

May 21, 2017 8:17 PM
INGLEWOOD (CBSLA.com) —     The search is on for a 13-year-old Inglewood girl last seen Saturday.

Ismaris Carias was last seen being dropped off by her father around 8:30 a.m. at Lennox Middle School in the 11000 block of Buford Avenue in Lennox.

Carias was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue deans and black shoes.

She is describes as Latina, 5 feet 5 inches tall about 150 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Her family says this is the first time she’s ever gone missing.

Anyone who has seen Carias or might know of her whereabouts, is asked to call Inglewood Police at (310) 412-5211.

 

