Seal Beach Man Killed After Suspected DUI Driver Crashes Truck Into Utility Pole

LONG BEACH (CBSLA.com) — Authorities say the passenger of a truck was killed when a suspected DUI driver crashed their truck into a utility pole in Long Beach.
Officers responded to Clark Avenue and Eagle Street around 2:40 a.m. Saturday following a report of a traffic collision.
When they arrived, they found two passengers inside the vehicle, one of which was unconscious.
Officers pulled that passenger from the car, and administered CPR until paramedics arrived.
The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The other passenger was taken to a hospital.
Police said a preliminary investigation has revealed that the car was traveling on Clark Avenue when it veered off the road, and struck the pole.
Authorities said they detained a man who was found walking away from the scene after a witness identified him as the driver.
He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
Police suspect that he was under the influence at the time of the crash, and indicated that he may face multiple charges, including vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.
Anyone with more information about this crash was asked to call Long Beach Police Department Collision Investigation Detail Det. Brian Watt at (562) 570-7355.