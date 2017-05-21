Best Events & Activities This Week In Los Angeles – May 22

Memorial Day weekend is on the horizon and promises fun in the sun at both a carnival set right inside an iconic race track, and a board game-themed foodie event in Santa Monica. Leading up to the weekend, don’t miss a new exhibit at the California Science Center that shows it’s what’s on the inside the counts; two critically acclaimed stage performances; a true Throwback Thursday experience; and a night out in the City of Stars.

Monday, May 22



BODY WORLDS: Pulse

California Science Center

700 Exposition Park Dr.

Los Angeles, CA 90037

(323) 724-3623

californiasciencecenter.org California Science Center700 Exposition Park Dr.Los Angeles, CA 90037(323) 724-3623 The California Science Center is hosting the west coast debut of inventor Dr. Gunther von Hagens’ special exhibition featuring the wonders of the human body. Over 200 incredible plastinated specimens will teach visitors about both the elegance and complexity of the human body, especially when it is in distress. Everything from a smoker’s black lung to a woman bearing life will be on display through February.

Tuesday, May 23



“Jersey Boys”

Ahmanson Theatre

135 N. Grand Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

(213) 493-5642

www.centertheatregroup.org Ahmanson Theatre135 N. Grand Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90012(213) 493-5642 The award-winning, incredibly head-bopping musical “Jersey Boys” opened last week at the Ahmanson, bringing all the hits along with it. Songs like “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Too Good to Be True!” and so many more will be performed by a stellar cast that includes Mark Ballas reprising his hit Broadway role as Frankie Valli. “Jersey Boys” is the story of four guys from Jersey whose unique sound brought them not only huge success, but all the drama that comes along with it. The show runs through June 24.

Wednesday, May 24



Performance + Pre-Show Talk: “Archduke”

Mark Taper Forum

135 N Grand Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

(213) 628-2772

www.centertheatregroup.org Mark Taper Forum135 N Grand Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90012(213) 628-2772 After being given a deadly tuberculosis diagnosis, three strangers with nothing to lose embark upon an unlikely journey that ultimately leads them to being key players in sparking World War I in “Archduke”. A pre-show talk featuring local thought-leaders will include a discussion about how ideas of masculinity have changed over the last hundred years, and how our ideas and conversations shape the world in which we live.

Thursday, May 25



Found Footage Fest

The Downtown Independent

251 S. Main St.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

www.foundfootagefest.com The Downtown Independent251 S. Main St.Los Angeles, CA 90012 Former Late Show with David Letterman researcher Nick Prueher and writer/director Joe Pickett are preparing to take audiences on a guided tour of industrial training videos, random home movies, and all manner of VHS treasures. Inspired to start the project after coming across a McDonalds custodial training video, the duo have been collecting video tapes since 1991, and have created a one-of-a-kind event showcasing their latest trash turned unintentionally hilarious treasure.

Friday, May 26



“La La Land” in Concert: A Live-to-Film Celebration

Hollywood Bowl

2301 Highland Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90068

(323) 850-2000

www.hollywoodbowl.com Hollywood Bowl2301 Highland Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90068(323) 850-2000 Sit back and enjoy “City of Stars” under the stars as a “La La Land” screening and live concert takes place in the city that made the film possible. Award-winning composer Justin Hurwitz conducts the orchestra, choir, and jazz ensemble as they play alongside a screening of the film. The show makes its L.A. debut today and tomorrow before heading out on the road.

Saturday, May 27



Attend The Santa Anita Carnival

Santa Anita Park

285 W Huntington Dr.

Arcadia, CA 91007

(626) 574-7223

www.santaanita.com Santa Anita Park285 W Huntington Dr.Arcadia, CA 91007(626) 574-7223 Kick off Memorial Day weekend with a trip to the carnival! See what it’s like to walk the infield at Santa Anita Park as it transforms into a ride, snack, and game-filled carnival, complete with bumper cars, mini roller coaster, and ferris wheel. The carnival starts at noon each day, followed by the first race at 1:00pm. Admission is free (buy your wristband online and save $5), and the carnival runs through Monday.

Sunday, May 28



MAINopoly: Taste of Main Street

Main Street (Between Pier Ave. & Bay St.)

Santa Monica, CA

www.mainopolysm.com Main Street (Between Pier Ave. & Bay St.)Santa Monica, CA Foodie fun event MAINopoly is back for its 4th year, where attendees exchange MAINopoly dollars for tastings, and mark off each location as they go on a themed gameboard. Several restaurants, juiceries, and coffee shops will be participating, along with DJs, games, a Kids Zone, a “Go To Jail” VIP Beer Garden, and prize package raffles.

Article by Kellie Fell.