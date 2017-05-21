Best Events & Activities This Week In Los Angeles – May 22

BODY WORLDS: Pulse
California Science Center
700 Exposition Park Dr.
Los Angeles, CA 90037
(323) 724-3623
californiasciencecenter.org
The California Science Center is hosting the west coast debut of inventor Dr. Gunther von Hagens’ special exhibition featuring the wonders of the human body. Over 200 incredible plastinated specimens will teach visitors about both the elegance and complexity of the human body, especially when it is in distress. Everything from a smoker’s black lung to a woman bearing life will be on display through February.
“Jersey Boys”
Ahmanson Theatre
135 N. Grand Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 493-5642
www.centertheatregroup.org
The award-winning, incredibly head-bopping musical “Jersey Boys” opened last week at the Ahmanson, bringing all the hits along with it. Songs like “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Too Good to Be True!” and so many more will be performed by a stellar cast that includes Mark Ballas reprising his hit Broadway role as Frankie Valli. “Jersey Boys” is the story of four guys from Jersey whose unique sound brought them not only huge success, but all the drama that comes along with it. The show runs through June 24.
Performance + Pre-Show Talk: “Archduke”
Mark Taper Forum
135 N Grand Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 628-2772
www.centertheatregroup.org
After being given a deadly tuberculosis diagnosis, three strangers with nothing to lose embark upon an unlikely journey that ultimately leads them to being key players in sparking World War I in “Archduke”. A pre-show talk featuring local thought-leaders will include a discussion about how ideas of masculinity have changed over the last hundred years, and how our ideas and conversations shape the world in which we live.
Found Footage Fest
The Downtown Independent
251 S. Main St.
Los Angeles, CA 90012
www.foundfootagefest.com
Former Late Show with David Letterman researcher Nick Prueher and writer/director Joe Pickett are preparing to take audiences on a guided tour of industrial training videos, random home movies, and all manner of VHS treasures. Inspired to start the project after coming across a McDonalds custodial training video, the duo have been collecting video tapes since 1991, and have created a one-of-a-kind event showcasing their latest trash turned unintentionally hilarious treasure.
“La La Land” in Concert: A Live-to-Film Celebration
Hollywood Bowl
2301 Highland Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90068
(323) 850-2000
www.hollywoodbowl.com
Sit back and enjoy “City of Stars” under the stars as a “La La Land” screening and live concert takes place in the city that made the film possible. Award-winning composer Justin Hurwitz conducts the orchestra, choir, and jazz ensemble as they play alongside a screening of the film. The show makes its L.A. debut today and tomorrow before heading out on the road.
Attend The Santa Anita Carnival
Santa Anita Park
285 W Huntington Dr.
Arcadia, CA 91007
(626) 574-7223
www.santaanita.com
Kick off Memorial Day weekend with a trip to the carnival! See what it’s like to walk the infield at Santa Anita Park as it transforms into a ride, snack, and game-filled carnival, complete with bumper cars, mini roller coaster, and ferris wheel. The carnival starts at noon each day, followed by the first race at 1:00pm. Admission is free (buy your wristband online and save $5), and the carnival runs through Monday.
MAINopoly: Taste of Main Street
Main Street (Between Pier Ave. & Bay St.)
Santa Monica, CA
www.mainopolysm.com
Foodie fun event MAINopoly is back for its 4th year, where attendees exchange MAINopoly dollars for tastings, and mark off each location as they go on a themed gameboard. Several restaurants, juiceries, and coffee shops will be participating, along with DJs, games, a Kids Zone, a “Go To Jail” VIP Beer Garden, and prize package raffles.