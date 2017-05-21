Arrest Made In Hit-And-Run Crash That Left LAPD Officer With Broken Leg

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Police have arrested the hit-and-run driver of an SUV they said struck a Los Angeles Police Department motorcycle officer, severely injuring him.
“The driver was a juvenile so I can’t give you much information about him,” LAPD Lt. Abe Rangel of the Central Traffic Division.
The male juvenile was allegedly spotted leaving the scene by a security guard who was near the crash site, Rangel said. That guard flagged down an officer who went after the driver.
The unidentified motorcycle officer — who suffered a broken leg — was listed in serious but stable condition, Rangel said.
The crash happened about 9:20 p.m. Saturday, at the intersection of Central Avenue and Olympic Boulevard, Rangel said.
RELATED LINK: LAPD Motorcycle Officer Injured In Hit-And-Run Crash
The preliminary investigation indicated the SUV driver was at fault and made an illegal left turn in front of the motorcycle officer, Rangel said.
The vehicle was a green SUV, and officers stopped a vehicle matching that description a few blocks away, a desk officer at Central Traffic Division said.