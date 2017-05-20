Woman Hit, Killed On PCH In Malibu

MALIBU (CBSLA.com) – A woman was struck and killed Saturday by a vehicle on the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu.
The crash was reported at 6:38 a.m. and occurred on the PCH, north of Las Flores Canyon Road, said Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jeff Del Rio.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, Del Rio said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to the scene and did not transport anyone to a hospital, a Los Angeles County fire dispatcher said.
The details of the crash and the name of the victim were not immediately disclosed.
A Sig Alert was issued at 6:38 a.m. closing all eastbound lanes of the PCH, according to the California Highway Patrol’s incident information page. Just before 9:30 a.m., the city of Malibu reported that the eastbound closure would extend through about 1:30 p.m. while sheriff’s detectives investigated. One westbound lane was also closed, CHP said.
Motorists should avoid the area and use alternate routes, if possible.
