Stanton, Straily Lead Marlins Past Dodgers 10-6

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton hit three doubles in a game for the first time in his career and Dan Straily didn’t allow a hit until the fifth inning as the Miami Marlins snapped a five-game skid with a 10-6 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night.

J.T. Riddle had three hits, including a home run, and four RBIs for the Marlins, who had lost 10 of their previous 11 games.

The first hit allowed by Straily (2-3) was Kike Hernandez’s home run with two outs in the fifth. Straily pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing three runs on four hits.

Corey Seager and Cody Bellinger hit back-to-back homers in the seventh to cut the deficit to 10-6. Bellinger also became the fastest to hit nine home runs (24 games) in Dodgers history. Yasiel Puig accomplished that feat in 44 games in 2013.

It was a rough outing for 20-year-old Dodgers lefthander Julio Urias (0-2), who struggled to get outs. He allowed seven runs — six earned — in just 2 1/3 innings, making the Dodgers go deep in their bullpen. It was Urias’ second consecutive poor outing. He allowed six earned runs in four innings in a loss to Colorado earlier in the week.

He walked three, had one balk and one wild pitch, and was done after 71 pitches. The usually sturdy Dodgers bullpen allowed runs as well.

On Friday night, both teams emptied their benches in the top of the ninth after Bellinger homered and Brett Eibner was hit by A.J. Ramos. Ross Stripling then threw behind Stanton, who started walking to the mound. Stripling and bench coach Bob Geren, along with Marlins manager Don Mattingly were all ejected.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: Puig (side) was held out of Saturday’s lineup as a precautionary measure as he tweaked his side during an at-bat Friday. He was available to pinch hit and play in the outfield Saturday. … INF Logan Forsythe (toe, hamstring) is expected to return on Tuesday and play third base.

UP NEXT

Marlins: RHP Vance Worley (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will make his Marlins debut after being recalled from Triple-A New Orleans to make the start. He has a 5.63 career ERA against the Dodgers. Worley has 33 major league wins in combined stints with Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Baltimore and Minnesota.

Dodgers: RHP Brandon McCarthy (3-1, 4.15 ERA) allowed six runs in 5 2/3 innings in San Francisco in his return from the disabled list with a shoulder injury. He was on a hot streak before that, winning four of his previous five starts.