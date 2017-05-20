Report: Qantas Plane Returns To LAX After Engine Mishap

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – A Qantas Airways flight from Los Angeles to Melbourne was forced to turn around and return to Los Angeles International Airport for an emergency landing early Saturday morning following an engine mishap, according to a report.
Qantas Flight 94 departed LAX at 10:21 p.m. Friday and returned to Los Angeles at 2:56 a.m. Saturday, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.
In a Twitter response, Qantas confirmed that the flight was “diverted back to LAX due to operational reasons.”
A Qantas spokesperson told the Herald Sun that the Airbus A380 carrying 480 passenger experienced a loss in power in one of its four engines and turned around.
“The pilots followed standard procedure, shut down the engine, and the flight landed normally in LA at around 3am local time on Saturday,” the spokesperson told the Herald Sun. “Engineers are now inspecting the aircraft.”
No further details were confirmed.