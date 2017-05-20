Report: Former Dodgers Manager Tommy Lasorda Hospitalized

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – Former Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda has been hospitalized, according to a report.
The Orange County Register reported Saturday that the 89-year-old baseball Hall of Famer is in intensive care at a Los Angeles hospital, where he’s been for days. The newspaper added that several of Lasorda’s former players have been in contact with him at the hospital.
Lasorda, who suffered a heart attack in 2012, currently serves as a special adviser to the chairman of the Dodgers.
Lasorda managed the Dodgers from 1976 to 1996, guiding the team to four World Series appearances, including championships in 1981 and 1988.
He appeared at Dodger Stadium last month for the unveiling of a statue honoring Jackie Robinson.
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)