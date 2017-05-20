Man Killed, Second Hurt In Harbor City Shooting

May 20, 2017 10:58 AM
Filed Under: Harbor City

HARBOR CITY (CBSLA.com) – One man was killed and a second man was wounded in a shooting in Harbor City overnight Friday.

The shooting occurred just before 1 a.m. Saturday in the 23700 block of South Livewood Lane, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reports.

According to LASD, two men were struck by gunfire in their upper torsos and transported by friends to a nearby hospital. One victim succumbed to his injuries and the second survived. At last report, he was hospitalized in stable condition.

No names were released. It was unclear if the shooting was gang-related, deputies said.

No suspects have been identified. Anyone with information on the shooting should call the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

