LAPD Motorcycle Officer Injured In Hit-And-Run Crash

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — An LAPD motorcycle officer was injured in a hit-and-run crash with an SUV Saturday night, police said.
The accident happened at Central Avenue and Olympic Boulevard in Downtown L.A. at around 9 p.m. The suspected driver went down and alley after the crash and was convinced by a security guard to turn himself in. The driver was later booked and two other men were also detained, police said.
Police said the officer was taken to a hospital and underwent surgery and is expected to survive.
Witnesses say the driver of a Ford SUV was speeding and went through a red light.