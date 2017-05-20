LAPD Motorcycle Officer Injured In Hit-And-Run Crash

May 20, 2017 11:12 PM
Filed Under: Hit-And-Run Crash

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — An LAPD motorcycle officer was injured in a hit-and-run crash with an SUV Saturday night, police said.

The accident happened at Central Avenue and Olympic Boulevard in Downtown L.A. at around 9 p.m. The suspected driver went down and alley after the crash and was convinced by a security guard to turn himself in. The driver was later booked and two other men were also detained, police said.

Police said the officer was taken to a hospital and underwent surgery and is expected to survive.

Witnesses say the driver of a Ford SUV was speeding and went through a red light.

 

 

 

