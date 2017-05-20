Jet, Truck Collide At LAX, 6 Hurt

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – A commercial passenger jet and a utility truck collided on a taxiway at Los Angeles International Airport Saturday afternoon, leaving six people hurt.
The Los Angeles Fire Department reports that the collision between the single-aisle jet and airport supply truck occurred before 2:30 p.m. on a taxiway shortly after the plane had landed. The crash caused the truck to overturn.
Six people in the truck were hurt, LAFD said. One of the patients was in critical condition.
There was no report of any injuries to passengers or crew aboard the plane.
The circumstances of the crash were not immediately confirmed.