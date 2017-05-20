Fugitive Accused Of Imprisoning Teen For Years Caught In Fontana

FONTANA (CBSLA.com) – A 72-year-old fugitive on the run following allegations he locked up a 14-year-old girl for several years in Iowa was arrested in Fontana Friday, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department reports.
Frank French was taken into custody by US Marshals at around 2 p.m. in the area of Sierra Way and Baseline Road, SBSD reports. He faces multiple counts of false imprisonment, child endangerment with bodily injury and child endangerment.
According the sheriff’s department, French was wanted out of Council Bluffs, Iowa, for holding a girl captive in a locked room for several years, where he “forced her to live in deplorable and inhumane conditions.”
When French learned warrants had been issued for his arrest, he fled.
French’s relationship to the victim were not confirmed.
Anyone with information on the case should call the sheriff’s department at 909-387-3700.