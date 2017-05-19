Woman, 66, Rescued By Deputy A Week After Falling In Barstow Home, Unable To Move

BARSTOW (CBSLA.com) — A Sheriff’s Deputy in Barstow rescued a 66-year-old woman from certain death Thursday.
The woman had fallen in her home and was unable to move for about a week.
Thursday, around 5:15 a.m., a concerned woman called authorities to say she was unable to contact her sister for several days.
Sheriff’s Deputy David Johnson was dispatched to the home in the 34000 block of Western Drive in Lenwood for a welfare check.
The deputy entered the residence and found the homeowner disoriented, emaciated and in need of immediate medical attention.
The victim was also described as frail, about 70 pounds. and confused.
She apparently suffered a serious fall and was unable to crawl, get up or reach a phone.
The homeowner was rushed to Barstow Community Hospital where she is listed in serious but stable condition. After a time, she will be transferred to a long-term care facility for rehabilitation.
Officials said the fall appears to have been accidental.
The story, though, remains a cautionary tale to frequently inquire about the elderly or frail and to call authorities if you have concerns ASAP.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Deputy David Johnson or Sergeant James Evans at the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Barstow Station, (760) 256-4838.