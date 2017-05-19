Suicide Of Soundgarden Singer Puts Spotlight On Anti-Depression Meds

MURRIETA (CBSLA.com) — The suicide earlier this week of 52-year-old Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell once again puts the spotlight on anti-anxiety medications.

“Lexi, forever, was the bright shining star in our family,” says Timothy Doss about his daughter.

She was looking forward to her prom and graduation. College. She also had a boyfriend.

Doss’ 17-year-old daughter will always be his little girl. He says she battled depression and anxiety and was taking medications for both.

And now the family is planning her funeral.

Lexi recently came home crying uncontrollably and her dad told her to stop taking the anti-anxiety pills.

He spoke this evening to KCAL 9’s Crystal Cruz.

“Emotional, like I’ve never seen anyone. Ever,” says Doss.

On Monday, Doss’ wife found their daughter in her bedroom, dead. He says she took 140 anti-anxiety pills but Doss doesn’t think this was a suicide. He says she was excited about going to prom this weekend.

“In a desperate attempt out of her mind and control, and to stop and avoid that visceral attack on her mind decided to take the rest of those pills,” he says.

Doss sees similarities between his daughter’s story and the Soundgarden singer who was also taking anti-anxiety meds. His wife also suspected the pills she was taking took a toll. As it turns out, Lexi and Chris Cornell were both taking Ativan.

“Stark similarities because of no note and no warning,” said Doss’ wife.

One possible side effect of taking anti0anxiety meds are suicidal thoughts and doctors encourage people to be aware.

“Any person can have a negative reaction to medication. You can not guarantee the physiology of their body and how they’re going to respond to a medication,” says Dr. Ashraf Ismail.

Lexi’s dad wishes he would’ve kept her prescriptions locked up and given them to her as needed, instead of her having access to the bottle.

“My message to parents would be to treat it almost like a loaded weapon. It’s that extreme,” he says.

A memorial service is being held for Lexi next Saturday at her high school, Murrieta Mesa.