Brush Fire Burns Near Malibu Homes

May 19, 2017 2:50 PM
Filed Under: Malibu Fire

MALIBU (CBSLA.com) — Up to seven acres were burned in a brush fire Friday along a Malibu hillside, but no structures were damaged.

Firefighters were sent to the area of Mulholland Highway and Kanan Road just before 1 p.m., and battled the flames with ground crews and two water-dropping helicopters.

The fire was burning in medium brush, according to the county fire department.

Flames were later seen on the hillside terrain, sending the fire to a second-alarm as additional crews and a fixed wing aircraft were called in for support.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

