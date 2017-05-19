Brush Fire Burns Near Malibu Homes

MALIBU (CBSLA.com) — Up to seven acres were burned in a brush fire Friday along a Malibu hillside, but no structures were damaged.
Firefighters were sent to the area of Mulholland Highway and Kanan Road just before 1 p.m., and battled the flames with ground crews and two water-dropping helicopters.
The fire was burning in medium brush, according to the county fire department.
Flames were later seen on the hillside terrain, sending the fire to a second-alarm as additional crews and a fixed wing aircraft were called in for support.
