Man Gets 128 Years Behind Bars For Sexually Assaulting, Videotaping Toddler Relative

SANTA ANA (CBSLA.com) — Authorities said a Long Beach man was sentenced Friday to 128 years and four months to life in prison for sexually assaulting a family member in Costa Mesa for more than a year.

Officials said the sexual assaults began when the child was 9-months-old. The D.A’s office said the man also circulated four videos of his acts online.

Ryan Michael Booth, 32, of Long Beach was convicted in March of multiple felony counts of sexually assaulting a child, using a child for obscene matter and

possession of child pornography.

Booth molested the girl until she was 2 years old. According to Deputy D.A. Rick Zimmer, the four videos showed Booth sexually assaulting the girl in her crib.

Law enforcement officers who testified at his December 2015 preliminary hearing said Both had more than 200,000 images of child porn on a hard drive in his home computer. The hard drive also contained 2,000 child porn videos and 150 images of the victim.

Los Angeles Police Detective Eric Good testified that the defendant told him “he liked girls between the ages of, I believe, it was 9 to 12.”

The detective also testified that Booth said he had been downloading child porn on and off since high school.

