Kobe Bryant’s Retweet Saves Entire Class From Taking Final

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Kobe Bryant, known for delivering in the clutch throughout his 20-year career with the Lakers, has delivered yet again.
On Thursday, high school student William Pate took to Twitter in hopes of receiving an assist from the Laker legend, asking him for a retweet in order to get out of a final exam.
Pate also included a picture of himself and his teacher shaking on the deal.
Bryant responded and granted Pate’s request that got his class out of a final exam.
Bryant retired last year after 20 years with the Los Angeles Lakers.