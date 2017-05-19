Fatal Hollywood Shooting Leads To Evacuation Of Nearby Club

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) — Two suspects are in custody Friday after a shooting led to police shutting down a nearby club in Hollywood.
The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Wilcox Avenue, near Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles police Sgt. Mark Cohan said.
The two suspects kicked in an apartment door before opening fire on a man, LAPD Lt. John Radtke said. The victim, who jumped out of his apartment window to avoid the gunmen, was pronounced dead at a hospital.
The two suspects fled on foot, prompting authorities to evacuate a nearby nightclub. They were eventually detained nearby, according to Radtke.
Wilcox Avenue was closed from Sunset Boulevard and Selma Avenue during the investigation.
