Report: Passenger Tried To Get Into Cockpit On Flight From LA To Honolulu

HONOLULU (CBSLA.com/AP) — A law enforcement official says a man who caused a disturbance on a flight between Los Angeles and Honolulu attempted to access the cockpit of the plane.
The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation. The official says the man had “tried to breach the cockpit door” and was taken into custody by federal agents when the plane landed.
American Airlines spokeswoman Katie Cody said Flight 31 from Los Angeles landed in Honolulu at 11:35 a.m. local time.
She said the crew requested law enforcement meet the plane upon landing because of a “passenger disturbance.” She referred further questions to FBI, saying “We’re still figuring out all the details.”
“Crazy! Someone tried to break into the cockpit on my flight from LA to Honolulu,” one Instagram user wrote.
“Due to a disturbance during the flight, the crew requested that law enforcement meet the aircraft upon landing in Honolulu,” American Airlines said in a statement. “American is in touch with federal law enforcement.”
There were 181 passengers and six crew members, Cody said. She was not aware of injuries.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)