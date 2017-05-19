Crafty Burglars Tunnel Into Woodland Hills Smoke Shop

WOODLAND HILLS (CBSLA.com) – Authorities Friday circulated security images in hopes of identifying three burglars who got into a Woodland Hills smoke shop last month by tunneling in from an adjacent day spa.

The crime occurred about 1:30 a.m. April 26. The suspects tunneled from the day spa to Hidden Vape in the 22700 block of Ventura Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The men took cash and smoking accessories, and caused more than $30,000 in property damage to both businesses. The incident was caught on surveillance video.

“There’s no modesty on the part of these burglars, who looked right into the cameras,” said LAPD Capt. Paul Weber in a news release. “Their intent was clear, and I would suspect this was not their first burglary. We’re asking anyone who recognizes them to give us a call.”

The men pried open the rear door of a spa, and then broke through shared walls to gain access to Hidden Vape.

“This burglary makes the point that one business is only as secure as its adjoining business,” said LAPD Detective Deborah Myers. “The owners did the right thing by installing quality video equipment.”

Detectives described the burglars as black, in their 20s, all with similar style mustaches and goatees, and all appearing to be of medium height and weight.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call Detective Anita Stieglitz at 818-756-5844 or 877-LAPD-247.

