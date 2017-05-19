Abducted Toddler Found In LA, Amber Alert Canceled

PALMS (CBSLA.com/AP) — An Amber Alert was canceled Friday night after authorities recovered a 1-year-old boy in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Palms after he was abducted out of the San Francisco area by his possibly suicidal father.
California Highway Patrol confirmed that the boy and his father were found by Los Angeles police at South Sepulveda and National boulevards sometime before 7:51 p.m. No further details were confirmed.
Jerry Rodriguez, chief of investigations at the San Francisco district attorney’s office, said Makai Bangoura was taken by his father, Jason Lam, Thursday in San Francisco.
Authorities Friday said they received information that the pair may be headed south on Interstate 5 toward Southern California.
Rodriguez said the boy’s mother went to police Thursday to report that her son had not been returned by his father. He said authorities issued an Amber Alert Friday after learning the toddler might be in danger.
The alert warns that Lam “may be suicidal” and should not be approached without law enforcement help. The boy was abducted May 18, the alert said.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)