Fatal Pedestrian Crashes On The Rise In San Fernando Valley

LAKE BALBOA (CBSLA.com) — Fatal pedestrian crashes have more than doubled since this time last year in the San Fernando Valley, where yet another man was killed while crossing Vanowen Street in Lake Balboa late Wednesday night.
The crash was reported at 10:16 p.m. Wednesday. A man pushing a cart was crossing Vanowen at Woodley Avenue, when he was struck by a vehicle, Los Angeles police spokesman Officer Aareon Jefferson said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver who struck him said it was so dark, he just didn’t see the pedestrian. Police say the driver didn’t appear to be under the influence or speeding, and did the right thing in stopping and calling for help.
Detectives say half the deadly accidents they respond to in the San Fernando Valley this year have been the fault of the driver, while the other half have been the fault of the pedestrian.
