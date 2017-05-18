Report: United Airlines Could Buy Naming Rights For Memorial Coliseum

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – United Airlines may be set to obtain the naming rights for the iconic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, according to a report Thursday from a trade publication.
United has agreed to purchase the naming rights for the Coliseum in a 15-year deal worth at least $70 million, the Sports Business Daily reports.
The tentative deal has not yet been signed, SBD said.
Built in 1923, the Coliseum is in the midst of a $270 million renovation that is set to be complete in 2019.
The Coliseum is the permanent home of the USC Trojans.
Following their move from St. Louis last year, the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams have also been playing there and will continue to do so through the 2019 season after it was announced Thursday that the opening of their new Inglewood stadium was delayed a year, in part, due to unusually heavy rains.