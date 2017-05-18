First Look: CW’s ‘Dynasty’ Reboot Varies In Significant Ways From Campy Original

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The CW on Thursday released a trailer for its new “Dynasty” to premiere in fall.

Fans of the original campy, soapy, sexy ’80s ABC nighttime drama will not be disappointed.

But rather than focus on the angel-vs-bitch, first wife vs the new wife set-up pitting Krystal against Alexis (AKA Linda Evans and Joan Collins), this reboot will showcase daughter Fallon pitted against her father’s new love, this time a Latina named Cristal. Holy diversity!

Daddy is about to name Fallon the company’s new chief operating officer, but he is sidetracked by his new love. Uh-oh. Drama ensues. And in “Dynasty” parlance, that means lots of hair-pulling, roll-around cat fights! Can’t wait.

That is not the only way the new series differs from the original.

The new “Dynasty” is set in steamy Atlanta as opposed to snowy Denver.

Who knows if the family business is still oil (they are now a “global energy empire”), but the Carringtons (headed by former “Melrose Place” stud Grant Show) are still a sexy, usually unclothed lot.

The trailer also showed a lot of what we loved about the original — the huge mansion that seemed to go on for days, lots of sex, drinking, adultery, opulence, private planes, designer clothes (when clothes are actually worn), cat-fighting, bitchy dialog, threats, blackmail and … did we mention sex? And if this trailer is any indication, there are writers who grew up loving the original who will force the censors hands with as many double entendres as they can cram into an hour of television.

Brother Steven is still gay and apparently horny. This time, randy Sammy Jo is a boy! (Sorry Heather Locklear!) Another difference in this series — Steven is decidedly gay and not ambiguous and he kisses men. A lot.

In addition to Show as the patriarch (are we that old?) Elizabeth Gillies, James Mackay, Nathalie Kelley, Alan Dale, Robert Christopher Riley, Sam Adegoke and Rafael de la Fuente round out the cast.

Executive producers named: Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, Sallie Patrick, Esther and Richard Shapiro (the creators of the original “Dynasty”) and Brad Silberling.

“Dynasty” will air on Wednesday nights after “Riverdale,” the CW’s darker take on the Archie comics series.