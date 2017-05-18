MLB Agrees To Live-Stream Games On Facebook

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Facebook has reportedly reached an agreement with Major League Baseball to live-stream 20 games for free this season.
Under the deal, Facebook would broadcast games on Friday nights that would be available for every U.S. user on Facebook via the social network’s MLB page, according to Variety.
The live-stream feeds will come from the local broadcast rightsholders, according to reports.
The Rockies vs. Red matchup on Friday will mark the first of Facebook’s 20 broadcasts, with additional games to be announced at a later date.
It’s not yet clear whether Dodgers or Angels games were a part of the agreement.
