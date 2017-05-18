Magic Johnson On Celtics Getting No. 1 Pick: ‘I Still Hate Them’

Bryan Altman

Most great rivalries never truly die even though they go through periods of dormancy that may make it seem as though they are, in fact, dead.

The decades-long Lakers-Celtics rivalry is certainly no exception, something Lakers great and president of basketball operations Magic Johnson made abundantly clear with his comments on the NBA Draft Lottery on Wednesday morning.

The Celtics — who are currently battling the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals — received the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft, prompting Magic to let the world know that he still “hates them.”

The Lakers received the No. 2 overall pick in the draft.

Magic Johnson on Celtics getting top pick: "I still hate them." — Baxter Holmes (@BaxterHolmes) May 17, 2017

With the Celtics poised to add to their already impressive roster and the Lakers set to add either Lonzo Ball (most likely) or Markelle Fultz to their roster of young stars, these two titans of the NBA could find their rivalry renewed sooner rather than later.

Whether they actually do meet in championships in coming years or not, their respective eras of dominance in the 60s and 80s along with their 12 NBA Finals showdowns against one another are clearly still fresh enough to keep this rivalry alive for quite a while.