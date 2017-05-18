L.A.’s Best Restaurant & Bar Openings (Spring & Summer 2017)

Now that spring is in full swing and summer is knocking on the door, you may be wondering where you should be eating in Los Angeles right now. New bars, restaurants and cafes have opened their doors recently inviting Angelenos to enjoy great food and drinks. Whether you are in the mood for something sweet, savory or a drink to wash them all down with, follow our guide to visit restaurant and bars that have just opened or are opening soon.



TAO

6421 Selma Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90028

(323) 593-7888

www.taolosangeles.com

TAO Los Angeles features a dynamic two-level space, a custom grand staircase which will connect TAO's ground and lower level seating. The restaurant is also complete with four private dining rooms and a large bar for visitors to enjoy. Developed by chef/partner Ralph Scamardella, the menu features a diverse selection of Asian-inspired specialties, and exclusive cocktails for TAO LA such as the California Dreaming. As in downtown New York, a 20-foot tall Quan Yin statue stands atop a koi pond, and using 3D projection mapping technology, Rockwell Group's LAB designed subtle animations will bring this signature statue to life.



Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken

510 W. 6th St.

Los Angeles, CA 90014

(213) 622-7876

www.astrodoughnuts.com

Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken, the Washington DC-area fried chicken and doughnut phenomenon recently opened in DTLA and Angelenos are quite excited. The small 400-square-foot space serves their signature menu featuring an evolving array of seasonal doughnuts, creative takes on fried chicken, unique side dishes and specialty doughnut sandwiches.



FELIX

1023 Abbot Kinney Blvd.

Venice, CA 90291

(424) 387-8622

www.felixla.com

FELIX, by chef Evan Funke, formally of Bucato, delves deep into all regions of Italy using deeply rooted culinary traditions of Italy's most celebrated regions: North (Il Nord), Central (Il Centro), South (Il Mezzogiorno) and the Islands (L'Isola). Chef Funke explores pastas from throughout the country, using the time-honored techniques of pasta fatta a mano. FELIX has an open kitchen, a wood-fired pizza oven, Tuscan grill and features a glass-enclosed, temperature-controlled pasta laboratorio, which is centrally located in the restaurant for those diners wishing to view Funke's pasta-making.



Woodley Proper

16101 Ventura Blvd Suite 242

Encino, CA 91436

(818) 906-9775

www.woodleyproper.com

Woodley Proper is a collaboration between cocktail maven Devon Espinosa and Scratch|Restaurants' duo Phillip Frankland Lee and Margarita Kallas-Lee. Espinosa takes up permanent residence at Woodley Proper hosting guests nightly, preparing delicious coktails and creative concoctions which are paired with rotating snacks and meaty plates amidst a cozy atmosphere of eclectic sofas and vintage wood. The fun doesn't stop there though as pastry chef and partner Kallas-Lee whips up simple sweets to finish.



Lasa

727 N Broadway #120

Los Angeles, CA 90012

(213) 443-6163

www.lasa-la.com

Brothers Chad and Chase Valencia started with small backyard summer dinners and have now expanded to their first brick and mortar restaurant Lasa, in Chinatown. The modern Filipino-American restaurant whose name means taste or flavor in Tagalog, is rooted in the Valencia brothers' upbringing. Food was always a centerpiece to the Filipino-American brother's upbringing and they wanted to share the joy of a memorable dining experience with their guests. Lasa features a takeout window for lunch offerings Tuesday through Sunday and a slightly larger dinner menu with both a la carte items and prix-fixe menus Wednesday through Sunday.



nice

City National Plaza.

515 S. Flower Street

Los Angeles, CA 90071

www.nicecoffee.com

Tyler Wells has opened his first solo venture, a coffee bar called nice. The Gensler designed modern bar features wide-swinging doors to welcome guests into the open-air space, to either a walk-up style bar or the 10 cozy bar seats. With Nick Howell at its helm of the coffee program, the bar serves 49th Parallel coffee exclusively, and in addition to espresso drinks, the menu offers brewed coffee, tea, iced tea, cold brew, vanilla lattes, and seasonal signature drinks. The pastry program offers a combination of house made donuts and sweets with pastries from Sugarbloom along with other offerings such as fresh sandwiches and breakfast bites.



Sweet Chick

448 N Fairfax Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90036

(323) 592-3423

www.sweetchick.com

Sweet Chick, the New York City transplant from owner John Seymour along with partner and rapper Nas, has officially opened in Los Angeles! Promising great food, good vibes, guzzle-worthy cocktails and an occasional live music break out along with a private room, Sweet Chick brings a fresh taste to beloved, Brooklyn-born chicken & waffles to Los Angeles.



Pizzana

11712 San Vincente Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90049

(310) 481-7108

www.pizzana.com

Candace & Charles Nelson, the couple behind Sprinkles Cupcakes, opened Pizzana in Los Angeles' Brentwood neighborhood with partners Chris & Caroline O'Donnell. Bringing together their shared passion for pizza and fascination with the science behind baking, their first savory venture features handcrafted Neo-Neapolitan pies from Naples-born master pizzaiolo Daniele Uditi with housemade sauce and signature pies like the Amatriciana, the Corbarina and the spicy Messicana.



Mama Lion

601 S Western Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90005

(213) 377-5277

www.mamalion.com

Mama Lion, L.A.'s new lively supper club has opened! The restaurant combines the elegance of mid-century glamor with modern day epicureanism in the heart of Koreatown. Kim has assembled an all-star staff with chef and partner Michael Hung, general manager Aidan Demarest, and head barman Todd Eames to bring a high-class social club that is affordable to all.



The Rosy Oyster

The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel

7000 Hollywood Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90028

(323) 466-7000

thehollywoodroosevelt.com

In celebration of its 90th anniversary, The Hollywood Roosevelt opened its newest venue, The Rosy Oyster pop-up wine and fresh oyster bar. The Rosy Oyster is an experiential concept led by Sal Imposimato which brings together renowned model-turned-sommelier Lelañea Fulton and Brooklyn-based artist Amit Greenberg in a 35-seat oyster bar with an oversized communal table. With rosé wines and champagnes as the main characters and the freshest selection of bi-valves, including Marin Miyagi and Kumamoto, along with Beau Soleil and Wellfleet oysters, the menu will also feature shareable plates from land and sea. The Rosy Oyster is open through October and is first come first serve and does not take reservations.



Botanica

1620 Silver Lake Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90026

(323) 522-6106

www.botanicarestaurant.com

Botanica is a restaurant, market, and magazine whose founding philosophy is that healthful cooking can be delicious, colorful, creative, and accessible. The restaurant serves dishes comprised of the highest quality California produce, natural, biodynamic and organic wines, craft beer and produce-driven cocktails, along with Coffee Manufactory coffee and Leaves & Flowers teas. The market is stocked farmers' market produce, local dairy, and olive oil, as well as fresh bread and house made items like Botanica's cocao coconut granola, chile oil, smoked labne, cashew-date milk, and dukkah.



The Slipper Clutch

351 S Broadway

Los Angeles, CA 90013

(213) 265-7477

www.theslipperclutch.com

Eric Alperin (The Varnish) and Richard Boccato (Fresh Kills), along with Cedd Moses and Eric Needleman of 213 Hospitality opened this classic punk, rock-and-roll, 1980's New York City bar concept in the heart of downtown L.A. They currently serve a range of inspired highball classics on tap that include Alperin and Boccato's takes on the Vodka cranberry, gin & tonic, whiskey ginger, and more. A host of refurbished classic pinball games, such as Dr. Dude, Future Spa and The Pink Panther, will also be available at the new bar. The bar is accessible via Downtown LA's Bar Clacson hallway or through the back alley.



Breakfast By Salt’s Cure

7494 Santa Monica Blvd.

(323) 848-4879

www.breakfastbysaltscure.com

Breakfast, the newest concept from Chris Phelps of Salt's Cure, brings breakfast all day to West Hollywood in the original Salt's Cure location. The restaurant brings diners crave-worthy oatmeal griddle cakes made famous by Salt's Cure, with new flavors like apple pie, banana nut, blueberry crumble, and chocolate chip. The hybrid between a modern quick-service spot and a pancake house also serves eggs, sausage patties, molasses cured picnic ham, and hash browns available as sides.



Friends & Family

5150 Hollywood Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90027

(323) 668-2000

Friends & Family, the highly anticipated passion project of Chef Daniel Mattern and Pastry Chef/Baker Roxana Jullapat, opened on May 9 in LA's Thai Town neighborhood. The hybrid dining/takeaway concept developed with partners Ash and Niroupa Shah offers a market-driven, vegetable and grain-centric menu for breakfast and lunch to start and dinner down the line – serving heartier items complemented by beer and wine – as well as a bakery/marketplace that will feature a selection of Jullapat's preserves, baked goods and retail items. Made in-house with heritage grains and largely locally-sourced ingredients, the counter features an assortment of morning pastries, breads, and desserts while the grab 'n' go case offers a variety of sandwiches, salads, soups, pickles, cheese plates, and more.



Tallula’s

118 Entrada Dr.

Santa Monica, CA 90402

(310) 526-0027

Tallula's
118 Entrada Dr.
Santa Monica, CA 90402
(310) 526-0027
www.tallulasrestaurant.com

Tallula's is the latest addition to the Rustic Canyon Family of restaurants where Executive Chef Mario Alberto's menu features ingredient-driven, rustic, Mexican comfort food made with fresh, organic, and sustainably sourced ingredients. Taking over the long-standing Tex Mex restaurant, Marix, where partners Josh Loeb and Zoe Nathan used to go as kids, the restaurant is named after their daughter and offers a fun and relaxed dining experience in a colorful space filled with lush plants and beachy, south-of-the-border décor.



Cruciferous

1253 Vine St.

Los Angeles, CA 90038

www.cruciferousla.com

Cruciferous is an upscale-casual vegan restaurant serving vegan small plates in a modern yet intimate and inviting atmosphere. Born of the collaboration between chef and entrepreneur Doomie, Doomie's Home Cookin', and Shane Stanbridge and Marie Chia, the duo behind the Bay Area based pop up S+M Vegan, the vegetable-centric menu encourages sharing and features from-scratch pastas, bread which is baked in house daily, and a focus on fermented foods such as vegan nut cheeses and preserved produce as umami boosters.



Mixed Company

3909 W. Sunset Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA

(323) 661-6307

Mixed Company
3909 W. Sunset Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA
(323) 661-6307
www.mixedcompanyla.com

Silver Lake's new all-day restaurant Mixed Company is officially open in Silverlake. Open until 11pm Sunday-Wednesday and midnight Thursday-Saturday, the Mediterranean-inspired spot serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, plus brunch on weekends. The restaurant is the brainchild of the guys behind The Village Idiot, and The Black Cat in Silver Lake.



Lunetta

2424 Pico Blvd.

Santa Monica, CA 90405

(310) 581-4201

www.address.com

Lunetta
2424 Pico Blvd.
Santa Monica, CA 90405
(310) 581-4201
www.address.com
Opened: Mid-May

Opening in mid-May in Santa Monica, longtime California chef Raphael Lunetta and Daniel Weinstock and Mike Garrett of Divide + Conquer, Inc have opened Lunetta. The restaurant features seasonal, California cuisine, showcasing what Chef Raphael Lunetta is best known for: pairing simple, clean flavors paired with local, farmers market ingredients. Adjacent to the trio's casual concept is Lunetta All Day, which opened in late March. Lunetta features an open kitchen surrounded by dark wood and brass elements with floral wallpaper and a cozy fireplace accenting the bar and lounge.



Rossoblu

1124 San Julian St.

Los Angeles, CA 90015

www.rossoblula.com

Rossoblu, by chef Steve Samson of Sotto, is located in DTLA's Fashion District at City Market South. Rossoblu is the first chef-driven restaurant to break ground in the Fashion District and is inspired by Italy's Emilia-Romagna region where Chef Samson's mother is from. Rossoblu menu is hyper-focused on the food of Samson's family and heritage, so expect tasty Italian-inspired dishes.



Cosa Buona

2100 Sunset Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90026

www.cosabuona.com

Cosa Buona
2100 Sunset Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90026
www.cosabuona.com
Opened: May

After much success with Alimento in Silverlake, chef/owner Zach Pollack is bringing Cosa Buona, a casual Italian-American restaurant to Echo Park. The menu features Italian comfort food like pizza, antipasta, chicken parmesan sandwiches and other special menu items. The restaurant is located on the corner of Sunset and Alvarado and housed inside the former Pizza Buona space.



North Italia

1442 2nd Street.

Santa Monica CA 90401

(310) 382-2460

www.northitaliarestaurant.com

Fox Restaurant Concepts will open their third North Italia in Santa Monica. Located on 2nd Street, just steps away from other popular Sam Fox restaurants (True Food Kitchen and Flower Child), the modern 6,957 square-foot space will feature a an exhibition kitchen overlooking the dining room, a bar, and seating for up to 211 guests. The traditional cuisine will feature antipasti, handmade pizzas and pasta dishes where the dough is made fresh on the premise daily, and much more



Frankland’s Crab & Co

16101 Ventura Blvd #250

Encino, CA 91436

(818) 906-9609

franklandscrabandcompany.com

Chef Phillip Frankland Lee of Scratch Bar & Kitchen and Woodley Proper has opened Frankland's Crab & Co., a fast seafood shack for dine-in, delivery and carry-out. Located in the space adjacent to Scratch|Bar & Kitchen in Encino, the restaurant is inspired by his love of seafood from an early child driving down the PCH with his parents in search of weekend eats. Lee brings his favorite kind of food for valley residents to enjoy and savor.



Jean-Georges Vongerichten

Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills

9850 Wilshire Blvd.

Beverly Hills, CA 90210

(310) 860-6666

www.hilton.com

The Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills luxury hotel is set to open June 2017 and they have collaborated with Michelin-star rated chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten for their signature restaurant. Inspired from his travels across the globe, Jean-Georges is involved in every facet of the restaurant, and although the crafting of the menu is still underway, we know that guests will enjoy contemporary fine dining and an array of hand-crafted cocktails sourcing ingredients from local and organic California farmers and fishmongers.



The Mighty

108 W 2nd St.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

The Mighty
108 W 2nd St.
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Opens: Late June 2017

LA chefs Quinn & Karen Hatfield of Odys + Penelope and The Sycamore Kitchen, will be opening a new restaurant in late June in DTLA called The Mighty. Located in the landmark Higgins Building at 2nd and Main, The Mighty will be an all-day urban eatery open for light breakfast, lunch and dinner. Serving Quinn's rotisserie chicken, house-made pastas, grilled open-faced focaccia sandwiches and farmers market salads, the eatery will also feature Karen's signature rustic pastries, old fashioned layer cakes, and seasonal pies on the sweet side.



Jane Q & Ever Bar

Kimpton Everly Hotel

1800 Argyle Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90028

(213) 279-3534

www.kimptonhotels.com

The Kimpton Everly Hotel will be opening in June/July of this year and will feature a rooftop pool, 216 guestrooms and 12 suites, along with a signature cafe and bar. Located at street level, Jane Q will be a counter-style cafe helmed by Executive Chef Bryan Podgorski in collaboration with Chef de Cuisine Jason Hall. The eatery will feature coffee from LAMILL, focus on farmer's market breakfasts and unique shared plates and refreshing takes on entrees and desserts. Their signature bar Ever Bar will be an indoor 12-seat bar with an 80-seat lounge offering guests a laid-back vibe serving creatively curated cocktails from Bar Director Dan Rook.



InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown

900 Wilshire Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90017

(213) 688-7777

www.ihg.com

Opening in early summer 2017 and serving as the tallest building west of Chicago, The InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown will feature 889 rooms. The property will boast five food and beverage concepts. La Boucherie, on floor 71, is a high-end, French-inspired steakhouse with an extensive wine list. It will offer private dining and hidden booths to accommodate VIP clientele. Located atop the property's 73rd floor, Spire 73 will be the tallest open-air bar in the Western Hemisphere. The bar will offer breathtaking views of the entire city, along with chic fire pits, signature cocktails and a wide selection of whiskey. Located on the 69th floor, Dekkadance offers a farm-to-fork, international market experience with live cooking and carving stations, chocolate fountains and more. Sora will also be located on the 69th floor and offer a wide selection of Japanese whiskey and both made-to-order and fresh-cut sushi presented on a sky-view conveyor belt. For



Pappy’s

301 W 6th St.

San Pedro, CA 90731

www.address.com

Opens: Mid-July 301 W 6th St.San Pedro, CA 90731Opens: Mid-July From the owners of the Santa Monica Pier staple, The Albright, Pappy’s is scheduled to open in July in downtown San Pedro and will embody the seaside soul of a port town and feature fresh, sustainable and local seafood fare and craft beer. The building’s design exposes original clerestory windows, a concrete/brick façade and salvaged nostalgic interior decor which pays homage to San Pedro, the Papadakis Taverna and the Port of L.A. Pappy’s owner is also collaborating with the San Pedro Waterfront Arts District, Gabba Gallery and The San Pedro Business Improvement district to create murals that represent the past and the future of San Pedro.