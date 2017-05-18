2 Men Wanted For Allegedly Robbing Gas Station, Motel In Santa Ana

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Police Thursday released surveillance video they hope will help them arrest two men accused of robbing a motel and a gas station in Santa Ana.

The suspects robbed Motel 6 at 1623 E. 1st Street about 7:15 p.m. Wednesday and the 76 gas station at 1502 E. Edinger Avenue two and a half miles away minutes later, according to Santa Ana police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna.

Bertagna said the knife-wielding men jumped over the lobby desk at the motel, demanded cash and took off.

Five minutes later, they stopped at the 76 gas station, bought $10 worth of gas and asked the clerk if it would be enough to get them to Long Beach, Bertagna said.

When the men tried to buy cigarettes, the clerk asked them for identification. That was when they became angry, ran around the counter, grabbed all the cash from the register and took off in a black Toyota Rav4, possibly a 2005 model, Bertagna said.

Both suspects are Latino. One is 18 to 20 years old, about 5-feet-3 and around 140 pounds. He wore a white Adidas cap and a gray “Primitive” brand jacket, according to police.

The other is about 19 years old, 6 feet tall and around 190 pounds. He wore a white T-shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (714) 245-8545 or email asilva@santaana.org.

Orange County Crime Stoppers will take anonymous tips at (855) TIP-OCCS.