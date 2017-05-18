Fontana Student, 10, Tried To Bring Gun To School, Officials Say

FONTANA (CBSLA.com) – A student attempted to bring an unloaded gun to a Fontana elementary school Wednesday morning, officials reported.
According a letter sent out by the Solorio Elementary School Principal Dr. Carol Bidwell-Pilgren, the gun was discovered on a 10-year-old special needs student by a bus driver on the way to school. The driver safely confiscated the gun.
There were six other special needs students aboard the bus at the time. The student has been suspended, the school confirmed. No further details were disclosed.
A review process is underway to determine if there will be any further disciplinary action. Fontana police are also investigating how the student obtained the weapon and whether the student’s parents will face any charges.
The driver who discovered the gun is a contractor through Rancho Cucamonga-based Visser Bus Services, the school said. The driver was not identified.
The Etiwanda School District told CBS2 it gives training to all its staff regarding how to deal with such situations. It encourages students to speak up if they see someone with a weapon.
Pilgren said the district has provided counselors to the other students who were aboard the bus and has reached out to their families to discuss what happened.