Brush Fire Breaks Out Near Jurupa Valley Golf Course

JURUPA VALLEY (CBSLA.com) – A 40-acre wildland fire broke out in the area of the Jurupa Hills Country Club Thursday evening in the Riverside County community of Jurupa Valley.
The blaze was reported at 5:12 p.m. in the 6100 block of Moraga Avenue. The fire was being wind driven to the east towards the Santa Ana River bottom, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
The fire also forced the Union Pacific Railroad to shut down its tracks. No evacuations were immediately issued and no structures were threatened.
As of 6:30 p.m., 134 firefighters from several agencies, including Cal Fire, were on scene. Two helicopters were conducting water drops.
There was no word on a cause.