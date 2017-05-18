Woman, 37, Ordered To Pay Back $130K, Gets Jail Time For Breast Cancer Scam

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Authorities said a 37-year-old woman was sentenced Thursday and ordered to repay nearly $130,000 bilked from people after claiming she had breast cancer.
Deputy D.A. David Richman said Lacy Johnson — a former LA resident who fled to Colorado Springs after accusations of a scam surfaced — pleaded no contest on Jan. 23 to felony grand theft in the case.
Johnson, AKA Lacy Hall, was sentenced and remanded into custody to begin serving 180 days in county jail. Johnson will also serve five years of formal probation and 30 days of community labor.
Johnson received more than $100,000 from donors after she told them she needed the money to get treatment for breast cancer between 2010 and 2013, the deputy D.A. said. According to court testimony, Johnson did not have breast cancer and may have scammed more victims.
At the time of her arrest, officials said she also conned people into believing her dad had committed suicide and that she was rich but that her money was tied up. It was also alleged she was behind a website that sought money for soldier’s overseas.
The case was investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.