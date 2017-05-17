‘Rumble Strips’ Proposed To Slow Down San Fernando Valley Street Racers

May 17, 2017 2:34 PM
Filed Under: Illegal Street Racing

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The Los Angeles City Council is considering a plan to install “rumble strips” on at least one San Fernando Valley street known for illegal street racing.

City Councilman Mitch Englander proposed the $14,000 pilot program, which would implement the strips on Plummer Avenue between Canoga Avenue and Topanga Canyon Boulevard, a section of the Valley known for its popularity with street racers.

While similar to speed bumps, rumble strips are much more abrasive – and potentially damaging – to cars engaged in high-speed racing, according to Englander’s motion.

Two spectators were killed in Feb. 2015 near the scene of a street racing crash in the area. The driver, Karen Balyn, was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

“Families in Los Angeles neighborhoods deserve peace of mind in their own homes,” Englander said.

