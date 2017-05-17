Firefighters Get Fast Handle On Pacific Palisades House Fire

May 17, 2017 5:59 AM
Filed Under: House Fire, Pacific Palisades

PACIFIC PALISADES (CBSLA.com) — Firefighters battled a blaze raging in a four-story home in the Pacific Palisades.

The fire was first reported at 5:42 a.m. in the 800 block of North Las Casas Avenue, just a block north of Sunset Boulevard, according to Los Angeles Fire Department officials.

At one point, flames were seen glowing from the windows of the four-story hillside home.

Firefighters appeared to get a handle on the blaze quickly, with white smoke showing as the sun rose, and they managed to keep the fire from spreading to neighboring homes.

