LAX Airline Terminal Reshuffle Wraps Up

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A massive reshuffling of terminals is ahead of schedule at Los Angeles International Airport, as five airlines complete their moves to new gates Wednesday.

The shuffling of airlines, called “LAX on the MOVE,” began Friday night. By the time it is completed Wednesday morning, 15 airlines will have relocated terminals.

The final moves planned for Wednesday are:

— Delta Air Lines will complete its relocation to Terminals 2 and 3;

— Air Canada will move from Terminal 2 to Terminal 6;

— JetBlue will move from Terminal 3 to Terminal 5;

— Hawaiian Airlines will move from Terminal 2 to Terminal 5; and

— Southwest will move its international flights to the Tom Bradley International Terminal, with passengers checking in at Terminal 1 and bused to TBIT.

Passengers are being urged to arrive at LAX earlier than usual – three hours for a domestic flight and four hours for international trips.

New signage at the airport will be updated to reflect the moves and new airline terminal locations. Volunteers in green vests will also be on hand on both the upper and lower-level roadways to help guide travelers to their correct terminals.

For more information on the terminal relocation, visit laxishappening.com.

The moves are a precursor to the Delta Sky Way at LAX — the airline’s $1.9 billion plan to renovate Terminals 2, 3 and the Tom Bradley International Terminal over the next seven years.

