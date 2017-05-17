How To Make A Pineapple Martini

In a highly curated society it seems like every single person I follow on social media is experiencing some hyper stylized version of normal daily practices, whether it be having their face 3D printed on their latte foam or hand picking the garnish from an organic garden for their happy hour cocktails. I’m always the first one to RSVP for an event (can you say “open bar?”) but I recently decided to inspire people to create these curated experiences from the comfort of their own home with no worry of a guest list, valet parking or picking up your favorite party shirt from the dry cleaners. I’m teaming up with Dole Packaged Foods Products to show you just how to create unique summer cocktails with your squad and ditch the red solo cups.

In this first episode I’m putting a spin on one of my favorite cocktails The Martini. This is a super simple and refreshing cocktail that is easily prepared and will still leave your insta and snap stories full of summer party vibes.

The recipe is as follows. (serving size: one drink)

-1.5 oz of regular (or pineapple flavored) vodka.

-2 oz of Dole 100% Pineapple Juice.

-3 lime wedge squeezed (to taste).

–Step one: Fill your empty martini glass with ice to chill while the drink is being prepared.

-Step two: Fill your cocktail shaker 3/4 full of ice and add all three liquid ingredients.

-Step three: Cover your shaker and shake vigorously for 10-15 seconds.

-Step four: Discard ice from the chilled glass and strain the Pineapple Martini into your chilled glass.

-Step five: Garnish with a pineapple wedge and lime wheel and enjoy!

This is such a simple twist on a classic Martini, I love how refreshing the pineapple juice makes this cocktail. In addition to being the perfect summer beverage, pineapple juice has tons of vitamins and minerals. It contains vitamin C, B-Complex and has potassium, calcium and phosphorous. This healthy low cal twist on The Martini will leave you feeling refreshed, refueled and rejuvenated throughout any summer occasion with friends!

– Tim Bryan