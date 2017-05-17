CBS All Access Releases First-Look Trailer For New ‘Star Trek’ Series

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — CBS All Access on Thursday released the first trailer for the latest series in the “Star Trek” franchise.
“Star Trek: Discovery” will run exclusively this fall on the All Access platform after the premiere episode airs on CBS.
The series will now feature 15 episodes, up from the announced 13, as well as a companion after-show “Talking Trek.”
The series will feature a new ship, new characters and new missions, while embracing the same ideology and hope for the future that inspired a generation of dreamers for decades. The series is set 10 years before the original series.
To see the two-minute, 24-second trailer, click here.
Released Wednesday morning, by 9:30 p.m., it was viewed nearly 1 million times.
“Star Trek: Discovery” will be shown on All Access in the U.S. as well as distributed concurrently by CBS Studios International on Netflix in 188 countries and in Canada on Bell Media’s Space channel and OTT service CraveTV.
CBS All Access had successful showing of a “Big Brother: Over the Top” and a “Good Wife” spinoff called “The Good Fight.”
All Access is the CBS Television Network’s digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service. In addition to its upcoming original CBS All Access is currently available online at CBS.com, on mobile devices via the CBS App for iOS, Android and Windows 10, and on Roku Players, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Fire TV.
