17 Best Bottomless Brunches Right Now In Los Angeles

Weekend Warriors are always on the hunt for a fun, cool spot to check out for some good ol’ fashion brunch. So, whether you’re a Mimosa or Bloody Man fan, the following are the best brunches for indulging in bottomless drinking from Santa Monica, to DTLA to Long Beach.



Sunny Spot

822 Washington Blvd.

Marina Del Rey, CA 90292

(310) 448-8884

www.sunnyspotvenice.com 822 Washington Blvd.Marina Del Rey, CA 90292(310) 448-8884 Sunny Spot is a colorful cook-shop at the intersection of Abbot Kinney and Marina Del Rey which has quickly become neighborhood spot for people to gather, relax, and share some great food and drinks. Their brunch menu is full of savory-leaning plates and bottomless drinks which is great for both those coming with a significant other or for large groups. Sunny Spot’s most popular brunch item is their Hot Chicken Sando and Eggs Benedict which can be paired with bottomless drinks which are $18 per person with the choice of Mimosa, Bloody Mary or Sunny Rum Punch.



Herringbone

1755 Ocean Ave.

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(310) 971-4460

www.herringboneeats.com 1755 Ocean Ave.Santa Monica, CA 90401(310) 971-4460 Located in The Seychelle at Ocean Avenue South, Herringbone Santa Monica features ocean to table flavors with an emphasis on line-caught seafood and high-quality meats. Along with brunch classics, a Salt & Brine Bar and lunch box option, brunch specials include the lobster scramble and the crab cake benny, made with Maryland crab, tomato, avocado, sriracha hollandaise. Pair your meal with bottomless Mimosas ($25), endless Rose ($25) or other selective drink offerings.



The Guild

8741 Sunset Blvd.

West Hollywood, CA 90069

(424) 279-9601

www.theguildla.com 8741 Sunset Blvd.West Hollywood, CA 90069(424) 279-9601 The contemporary American restaurant and rustic wine bar is located inside Sunset Boulevard’s iconic former Screen Actors Guild headquarters serving seasonal menu of contemporary favorites. At The Guild, chef and owner Diego Leporini has created a brunch menu which features something for everyone, from a crab benedict, yo Green Eggs & Ham, duck confit chilaquiles and chicken & waffles and compliments $16 bottomless mimosas.



Sausal

219 Main St.

El Segundo, CA 90245

(310) 322-2721

www.sausal.com 219 Main St.El Segundo, CA 90245(310) 322-2721 Sausal is located on Main Street in El Segundo serving Nuevo rancho cuisine blending traditional Hispanic ingredients with contemporary farmer’s market fare. Served with fresh squeezed OJ, their Mimosas are part of their bottomless brunch deal for $16. Enjoy popular brunch items like their Fresh Baked Orejas And Huevos Rancheros en la Cazuela alongside fresh guacamole and great salsa.



Love & Salt

317 Manhattan Beach Blvd.

Manhattan Beach CA 90266

(310) 545-5252

www.loveandsaltla.com 317 Manhattan Beach Blvd.Manhattan Beach CA 90266(310) 545-5252 Chef Michael Fiorelli’s South Bay dining destination offers signature Cali-Italian influenced brunch dishes such as wood oven baked eggs, duck egg pie and spelt carrot cake. Make sure to get the house-made English Muffins with cultured butter and rosemary as a starter and pair with bottomless Italian Greyhounds, red sangrias or bloody marys for $18 per person.



The Social List

2105 E 4th St.

Long Beach, CA 90814

(562) 433-5478

www.thesociallistlb.com 2105 E 4th St.Long Beach, CA 90814(562) 433-5478 The Social List is a European-styled tavern located in Long Beach. Their brunch menu is comprised of their signature omelets, scrambles, griddle treats, and chilaquiles with current favorites being the Peanut Butter French Toast Waffles and the Smoked Ham and Prosciutto Scramble. Every Saturday and Sunday from 9am-3pm, get your brunch on and enjoy bottomless mimosas as well.



Areal

2820 Main St.

Santa Monica, CA 90405

(310) 392-1661

www.arealrestaurant.com 2820 Main St.Santa Monica, CA 90405(310) 392-1661 Located on bustling Main St., Areal Restaurant offers some of the best patio dining in Santa Monica. Featuring American brunch, lunch, happy hour and dinner, their extensive brunch selection includes healthy options like the organic quinoa and Eggs to savory and sweet items like the Fried Chicken and Waffles to their popular House Made Crab Benedict. For $17 per person and a one-and-a-half-hour limit, guests can also pair their meal with bottomless Mimosas.



A-Frame

12565 W Washington Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90066

(310) 398-7700

www.aframela.com 12565 W Washington Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90066(310) 398-7700 Culver City’s A-Frame is a modern space serving Hawaiian inspired home-style food from chef Roy Choi. Take a seat on their communal tables and choose between five flavors of all you can eat stacks on stacks, coming two stacks at a time for $15, or try their Loco Moco or Cracklin Beer Can Chicken. And for drinks, mix and match bottomless drinks for $16 per person, with any purchase of any Grindz or AYCE Stacks.



TART Restaurant

115 S Fairfax Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90036

(323) 556-2608

www.tartrestaurant.com 115 S Fairfax Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90036(323) 556-2608 Nestled inside The Farmer’s Daughter Hotel, Chef Joshua Pebbles cooks up brunch specialties such as Fried Chicken & Waffles, Crispy Pork Belly Hash and Shrimp & Grits at TART Restaurant. They also offer $20 bottomless mimosas for two hours, with a purchase of an entrée, and if you really want to make it a party, you get half-off your bill if you jump in the hotel’s pool fully clothed.



The Independence

Third Street Promenade

205 Broadway

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(310) 458-2500

www.independencetavern.com Third Street Promenade205 BroadwaySanta Monica, CA 90401(310) 458-2500



Brick + Mortar

2435 Main St.

Santa Monica, CA 90405

(310) 450-3434

www.brickandmortar-brg.com 2435 Main St.Santa Monica, CA 90405(310) 450-3434 Brick + Mortar serves brunch every Saturday and Sunday from 10am-3pm offering guests bottomless Mimosas with the purchase of an entrée, two hour max, an elaborate Bloody Mary bar and a DJ to keep the positive morning vibes flowing. Their most popular item is by far the fried chicken + waffles with maple syrup and orange marmalade butter. The breaded juicy cut of chicken is topped with slices of banana and garnished with a dusting of powdered sugar and hot maple syrup.



Baldoria

243 South San Pedro St.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

(213) 947-3329

www.baldoriadtla.com 243 South San Pedro St.Los Angeles, CA 90012(213) 947-3329 Baldoria’s globally influenced menu created by Executive Chef Duke Gervais boasts bold and unique flavors and for brunch they offer a selection of brunch bites and seasonal pizzas. Their bottomless brunch deal offers guests bottomless rose for $15 which can be paired with their popular and spicy Chicken and Waffles Taco.



The Church Key

8730 W Sunset Blvd.

West Hollywood, CA 90069

(424) 249-3700

www.thechurchkeyla.com 8730 W Sunset Blvd.West Hollywood, CA 90069(424) 249-3700 Chef Ryan Ososky offers a modern-American cuisine paired with craft cocktails by master mixologist Rob Floyd at The Church Key in West Hollywood. The Sunset Strip staple offers brunch Friday through Sunday that pairs perfectly with the restaurant’s $15 bottomless Mimosa and $17 bottomless Rose promotions. A few of their stand out brunch items include: Foxy’s Chicken & Waffles, The “Stuffed Avocado” and the Church Key’s Biscuits & Gravy.



Rock’N Fish Manhattan Beach

120 Manhattan Beach Blvd.

Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

(310) 379-9900

www.rocknfishrestaurants.com 120 Manhattan Beach Blvd.Manhattan Beach, CA 90266(310) 379-9900 Just steps from the sand and Manhattan Beach Pier, Rock’N Fish Manhattan Beach serves brunch only on Sundays from 10am-3pm. The diverse menu ranges from original egg dishes, salads, fish and steak from the oakwood grill, sandwiches and American regional specialties along with healthy options. Guests can mix and match their bottomless deal, $18 for red or white fresh fruit sangrias and Asian pear, mango, grapefruit or OJ Mimosas alongside their popular crab cake Cajun benedict and the lobster roll.



The Rockefeller

418 Pier Ave.

Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

(310) 372-8467

www.eatrockefeller.com 418 Pier Ave.Hermosa Beach, CA 90254(310) 372-8467 The Rockefeller in Hermosa Beach and Manhattan Beach hosts a 3-day brunch menu every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The menu is designed for herbivores and carnivores ranging from lobster stuffed avocado to pork belly benedict while customers can choose unlimited mimosas ($14.99) including gauva, OJ, peach and watermelon flavors.



Whisper Restaurant & Lounge

189 The Grove Dr F90b

Los Angeles, CA 90036

(323) 931-0202

www.whisperloungela.com 189 The Grove Dr F90bLos Angeles, CA 90036(323) 931-0202 Located at LA’s famed The Grove, Whisper Restaurant & Lounge is a perfect brunch destination for locals and travelers alike. The contemporary American eatery showcases a seasonal menu that provides guests farm-fresh fare perfect for shopping after. Signature dishes include the vanilla bean French toast with seasonal jam and Macadamia nut butter and the Grilled Avocado with local peach relish, white bean puree and herbed toast. For $19.95 guests can enjoy bottomless cocktails including a peach bellini, spicy bloody mary or rose cooler.



CIRCA 55

The Beverly Hilton

9876 Wilshire Blvd.

Beverly Hills, CA 90210

(310) 887-6055

www.beverlyhilton.com The Beverly Hilton9876 Wilshire Blvd.Beverly Hills, CA 90210(310) 887-6055 At the historic Beverly Hilton hotel, Circa 55 offers a poolside brunch Sunday Champagne Brunch with unlimited bubbly for only $45 per person. The brunch includes bottomless prosecco with an array of deliciously reinterpreted California classics, from the Tuscan Kale and Quinoa Salad to Seasonal Cheese Blintzes from the market-fresh and 95% locally sourced menu.