Thousands Of Birds Seized In Cockfighting Bust

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — Authorities in Los Angeles County say they have seized 7,000 birds in one of the largest busts of illegal cockfighting in U.S. history.
The Sheriff’s Department says the birds were seized Monday in a remote area of Val Verde, about 25 miles north of Los Angeles.
Several dead roosters also were found, along with equipment such as the blades used during cockfights.
Ten people who work on the property were detained. The property owner hasn’t been taken into custody.
“Cockfighters, or rooster handlers, let those birds who suffer injuries during cockfighting to go untreated — or throw the birds away in the trash afterwards,” Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Lillian Peck said.
“Having the birds fight to death along with letting them to untreated is not only cruel, but oftentimes goes hand in hand with gambling, drug dealing, illegal gun sales, and murder,” she added.
Authorities say 2,700 birds were seized during a raid on the same property in 2007.
