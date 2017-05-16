It Could Be Lights Out For Medical Marijuana Dispensaries In Pasadena

May 16, 2017 11:13 PM
Filed Under: Medical Marijuana, Pasadena Pot Ban

PASADENA (CBSLA.com) — If the Pasadena City Council gets its way, medical marijuana dispensaries will have to operate without water and power.

Owner Shaun Szameit says that could put “Golden State Collective” out of business.

“[It’ll] make it almost impossible for us to take care of our members,” Szameit said.

According to city officials nearly a dozen businesses are violating their ban on pot shops. Even though medical marijuana is legal in California, Pasadena’s zoning laws restrict them.

Officials say they fine the shops, but they keep on operating.  So the council unanimously voted to shut off their utilities.

Szameit says that’ll hurt the many patients he helps.

“I have thousands of Pasadena residents who are members of my collective and have various illnesses that are treated with cannabis,” Szameit said.

Pasadena City College student Allison Stutzka uses cannabis to treat her pain from endometriosis.

“It’s not really practical for a resident of Pasadena to have limited access to medical cannabis,” Stutzka says.

The Thukran family says they don’t want pot nearby for any reason.

“Kids do walk around here and if it’s easily available for them to look at it, it’s just curiosity,” Thukran said.

Szameit says he’s helping the area in many ways.

“I’m providing to the city’s tax base and I’m a good member of the community.”

The ordinance will be voted on next week and if passes will take effect in July.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch