It Could Be Lights Out For Medical Marijuana Dispensaries In Pasadena

PASADENA (CBSLA.com) — If the Pasadena City Council gets its way, medical marijuana dispensaries will have to operate without water and power.

Owner Shaun Szameit says that could put “Golden State Collective” out of business.

“[It’ll] make it almost impossible for us to take care of our members,” Szameit said.

According to city officials nearly a dozen businesses are violating their ban on pot shops. Even though medical marijuana is legal in California, Pasadena’s zoning laws restrict them.

Officials say they fine the shops, but they keep on operating. So the council unanimously voted to shut off their utilities.

Szameit says that’ll hurt the many patients he helps.

“I have thousands of Pasadena residents who are members of my collective and have various illnesses that are treated with cannabis,” Szameit said.

Pasadena City College student Allison Stutzka uses cannabis to treat her pain from endometriosis.

“It’s not really practical for a resident of Pasadena to have limited access to medical cannabis,” Stutzka says.

The Thukran family says they don’t want pot nearby for any reason.

“Kids do walk around here and if it’s easily available for them to look at it, it’s just curiosity,” Thukran said.

Szameit says he’s helping the area in many ways.

“I’m providing to the city’s tax base and I’m a good member of the community.”

The ordinance will be voted on next week and if passes will take effect in July.