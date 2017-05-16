1 Wounded In North Hollywood Shooting

May 16, 2017 7:19 AM
Filed Under: North Hollywood, Shooting

NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) — One person was shot and wounded in North Hollywood early Tuesday morning.

The shooting was reported at 4:03 a.m. in the 6700 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard, Los Angeles police spokeswoman Officer Liliana Preciado said.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital, Preciado said. The victim’s age, gender and condition were not immediately reported.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch