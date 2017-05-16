1 Wounded In North Hollywood Shooting

NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) — One person was shot and wounded in North Hollywood early Tuesday morning.
The shooting was reported at 4:03 a.m. in the 6700 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard, Los Angeles police spokeswoman Officer Liliana Preciado said.
The victim suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital, Preciado said. The victim’s age, gender and condition were not immediately reported.
