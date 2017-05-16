Instagram App Introduces Selfie Face Filters

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Instagram Tuesday added a new feature to go along with their Instagram Stories that many are comparing to Snapchat’s beloved augmented reality selfie filters.

The new feature is called Face Filters, which Instagram says is “an easy way to turn an ordinary selfie into something fun and entertaining.”

Instagram is launching this feature with eight different filters, and they can be accessed by opening the camera and then tapping on the new face icon in the bottom right corner.

This application also allows the user to take a photo or video using the front or back-facing camera, along with the Boomerang function.

Face Filters can be shared with friends via Instagram Direct or by adding it to a user’s story.

While Face Filters is the main addition released Tuesday, the company is also adding some other tools to use while in Stories.

Users will now be able to make videos that play in reverse with “Rewind.”

Lastly, there is also a new eraser brush: not only will you be able to erase things you’ve drawn, users will also be able to play around with removing color.

These updates are a part of Instagram version 10.21 for iOS in the Apple Store and for Android in Google Play.