Car Torn Apart, Driver Killed After High-Speed Crash Into Hydrant

CANOGA PARK (CBSLA.com) — A man in his 20s was killed Tuesday morning after smashing high-speed into a fire hydrant and a building in Canoga Park.
The crash happened just after 2 a.m. in the area of DeSoto Avenue and Sherman Way. The car was ripped in two after shearing the hydrant, then careening into a business called Auto Craft Collision.
The car was apparently going eastbound on Sherman Way at speeds in excess of 70 mph, according to detectives on the scene. One detective called it “freeway speeds.”
The collision with the hydrant threw the car into the business. A geyser erupted from the sheared hydrant for a time, but firefighters were able to turn off the gushing water.
The businesses were closed at the time. There were no other injuries reported.
Detectives could not say yet whether the crash was due to street racing, alcohol or drug use, or another cause.
Sherman Way remains closed during the investigation.