Facebook Videos To Switch To Auto-Play With Sound Turned On

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Back in February, Facebook announced that they will slowly begin rolling out a new feature that will auto-play videos on timelines with the sound automatically on.

Facebook’s Engineering Manager Alex Li and Product Manager Dana Sittler stated about the change that, “as people watch more video on phones, they’ve come to expect sound when the volume on their device is turned on.”

The social media company has been testing this new feature and claims they received positive feedback, so they have been slowly rolling it out to more and more of their users.

Despite, the feedback they got, some on social media have not been to enthused with the new concept.

So #Facebook are rolling out video where the sound will play automatically….. pic.twitter.com/tjGTn6RpU7 — Dan O Brien (@DanBlueChief) May 16, 2017

Oh hey Facebook. So now you do automatic video plays and with sound pic.twitter.com/uGq1kZUFXT — Jared Stark (@Sweet_Jerry87) February 19, 2017

the facebook update is noisy. i do not want automatic video sound. unfair! — north chicago santa (@illegallyyBLOND) March 16, 2017

#DidYouKnow 👉👉👉 85% of Facebook video is watched without sound pic.twitter.com/GNEJf9n3Sz — The Social Media Lab (@_TSMLab) May 15, 2017

If you’d like to turn this feature off, you can.

Here’s how:

Click the three-line icon in the bottom right hand corner of the Facebook app Tap “Setting” Hit “Account Settings” Tap “Sounds” There should be an option to turn off “Videos in News Feed Start With Sound”

Due to the feature being introduced to the public in groups, you may not see this feature right away. But when you start getting the auto-playing sound in your feed, this will help you turn it off.