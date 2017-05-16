Armed Robber In Standoff With SWAT Team In Corona

May 16, 2017 11:11 PM

CORONA (CBSLA.com) — A standoff between an armed robber and the SWAT team in Corona Tuesday night had nearby residents evacuated.

An armed robbery was reported at about 4 p.m. at a business on Hamner Avenue in Norco. When officers arrived, the bandit took off, police said.

Officers later found him hiding in a home in the area of Corydon Street and River Road in Corona.

As the SWAT team surrounded the house, they deployed a robot and fired flash grenades into the house to coax him out. As of 11:30 p.m. the man was still holed up inside.

