Brush Fire Along 405 In Van Nuys Snarls Traffic, Injures Firefighter

May 16, 2017 9:12 AM
Filed Under: 405 Freeway, Fire, Van Nuys

VAN NUYS (CBSLA.com) — A firefighter was injured Tuesday while battling a small brush fire underneath the San Diego (405) Freeway in the Van Nuys area, authorities said.

Firefighters responded to the freeway, near Saticoy Street, at about 4:40 a.m. and had the flames out in about an hour and 15 minutes, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The firefighter was taken to a hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury, LAFD officials said.

The freeway was closed for a time in both directions while firefighters worked to douse the flames.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

