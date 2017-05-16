Brush Fire Along 405 In Van Nuys Snarls Traffic, Injures Firefighter

VAN NUYS (CBSLA.com) — A firefighter was injured Tuesday while battling a small brush fire underneath the San Diego (405) Freeway in the Van Nuys area, authorities said.
Firefighters responded to the freeway, near Saticoy Street, at about 4:40 a.m. and had the flames out in about an hour and 15 minutes, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
The firefighter was taken to a hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury, LAFD officials said.
The freeway was closed for a time in both directions while firefighters worked to douse the flames.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.
