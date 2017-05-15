Vigil Held At Six Flags Magic Mountain For Employee Missing Since January

VALENCIA (CBSLA.com) — A candlelight vigil was held at Six Flags Magic Mountain Monday evening for an employee, who has been missing for almost four months in a case Los Angeles County Sheriff’s investigators now called a homicide.

William Cierzan has worked at Magic Mountain for years, and Monday was his 59th birthday.

“This community cares so much. It’s not just the search people that are out here. My friends from work came out. All of Will’s friends from Magic Mountain came out,” said his wife Linda.

The Santa Clarita man vanished on Jan. 26. His wife said she spoke to him by phone at about 4 p.m. while he was making dinner. When she got home about three hours later, he was gone and left behind his car, wallet and mobile phone.

Detectives found blood in the home and confirmed it belonged to Will. The family said the focus of the investigation is Will’s nephew, Danny Cierzan, who was the last one to see him alive. But they have not named any suspects in the case.

What appeared to be Danny’s truck was captured on a neighbor’s security camera backing up to the couple’s garage the day Will vanished. The family said Danny has told multiple versions about what happened the day Will disappeared.

“He hurt Will. They found blood in the house. He hurt Will. The fact that he lied about it to all of us just says he hurt Will. And he’s afraid to admit it because he’s a coward,” Linda said.

Will works in the gift shop – a job his wife said he loves. She knew the situation was bleak, but she was not giving up hope. “Because I believe in God, and that’s enough,” she said as tears welled up in her eyes.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information that will lead to the person responsible for Will’s disappearance.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Ralph Hernandez or Detective John Carlin at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477), texting the letters TIPLA plus your tip to CRIMES (274637) or going to lacrimestoppers.