Trout Homers In Fourth Straight Game As Angels Win

ANAHEIM (AP) — Mike Trout homered for the fourth consecutive game, helping the Angels top the Chicago White Sox, 5-3, on Monday night.
The Angels scored each of their runs via the long ball. Kole Calhoun hit a three-run homer to right in the fifth inning and Trout followed with a drive to left. Martin Maldonado homered in the seventh inning.
It was the first set of back-to-back homers this season for Los Angeles. Trout became the first Angel to hit a home run in four consecutive days since Mark Trumbo in May 2012.
