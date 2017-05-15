Trout Homers In Fourth Straight Game As Angels Win

May 15, 2017 10:28 PM
Filed Under: Angels, Chicago White Sox

ANAHEIM (AP) — Mike Trout homered for the fourth consecutive game, helping the Angels top the Chicago White Sox, 5-3, on Monday night.

The Angels scored each of their runs via the long ball. Kole Calhoun hit a three-run homer to right in the fifth inning and Trout followed with a drive to left. Martin Maldonado homered in the seventh inning.

It was the first set of back-to-back homers this season for Los Angeles. Trout became the first Angel to hit a home run in four consecutive days since Mark Trumbo in May 2012.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

