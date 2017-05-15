Suspect In Cold Case Killings Arraigned On Murder Charges

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA.com/AP) — A suspect in the killings of two men 23 years ago was arraigned Monday on two felony counts of murder.
New evidence prompted Huntington Beach police to reopen the 1994 murder case last year. On April 27 authorities arrested Lamberto Ricci Castillo at his home in Alamosa, Colorado.
The 64-year-old is suspected of fatally shooting Chen “Cosmo” Blanchard and Kenny Sommer, both 23, as they were socializing on a street corner.
It wasn’t immediately known if Castillo has an attorney.
Arraignment for Castillo, who is being held without bail, was rescheduled to June 2.
If convicted he could face life in prison.
